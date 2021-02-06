NZ Masters Games: Buzz in Whanganui as Games come to life

Sylvia's Tappers wow the crowd during the dancesport event at the Masters Games on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui has come alive with the Downer New Zealand Masters Games well and truly under way.

The opening ceremony was held on Friday evening at the Games Hub at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre before the first two days of competition and entertainment through the weekend.

Games manager Rachel O'Connor said everyone seemed to be happy and excited.

"It's a very cool vibe," she said.

"The weather turning it on like this is helping as well. It feels like there's a bit of a buzz in the city."

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall takes hold of the torch at Friday's opening ceremony. Photo / Paul Brooks

The games are in their 32nd year and run through to February 14 with 4639 athletes and 56 sports.

Saturday's sports included athletics, badminton, bocce, cowboy action shooting, petanque, pool, touch rugby and six-a-side football.

Christian Alberton looks to get the ball away during Sunday's basketball. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Competition continued yesterday with archery, waka ama, indoor bowls, motocross and cycling.

Dancesport in the War Memorial Centre attracted a good crowd, O'Connor said.

Rawiri Taonui competes at the Olympic Weightlifting event on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Former Silver Fern and NZ Masters Games ambassador Jodi Brown speaks at the opening ceremony. Photo / Paul Brooks

Wayne Chapman fires during the cowboy action shooting at the Wanganui Pistol Club on Sunday. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Athletes were welcomed to the Games Hub on Friday night. Photo / Paul Brooks.