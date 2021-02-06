NZ Masters Games: Buzz in Whanganui as Games come to life

Whanganui has come alive with the Downer New Zealand Masters Games well and truly under way.
The opening ceremony was held on Friday evening at the Games Hub at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre before the first two days of competition and entertainment through the weekend.
Games manager Rachel O'Connor said everyone seemed to be happy and excited.
"It's a very cool vibe," she said.
"The weather turning it on like this is helping as well. It feels like there's a bit of a buzz in the city."
The games are in their 32nd year and run through to February 14 with 4639 athletes and 56 sports.
Saturday's sports included athletics, badminton, bocce, cowboy action shooting, petanque, pool, touch rugby and six-a-side football.
Competition continued yesterday with archery, waka ama, indoor bowls, motocross and cycling.
Dancesport in the War Memorial Centre attracted a good crowd, O'Connor said.