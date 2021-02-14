Metal crest stolen from unique Whanganui building in central city

A metal crest has been stolen from Terrace House. Photo / Supplied

A metal crest has been stolen from one of Whanganui's most well-known buildings.

Estimated to be around 50cm in diameter, the brass metal crest was stolen from the outside of Terrace House - also known as the criss-cross building - some time on Wednesday or Thursday.

Building owner Hadleigh Reid said it was disappointing to see it go missing.

"It was a Ministry of Works crest. I don't know how these things work. I assume if [the person who took it] brought something like that into a metal trade-in place, they would say 'this is quite nice and you don't really want to melt it down'.

"So whether people get it to put in their room to look cool or try sell it for some money, I don't know."

Whanganui resident Niki Vernon said she found out it had been stolen on Thursday after having a tour of the building just a few days earlier.

Reid intends on turning Terrace House into apartments over the next three years.

The crest was stolen from the front of Terrace House during the past week. Photo / Bevan Conley

"I was with Hadleigh as we were showing people around the building. We were trying to learn a bit more about the building. There are some weeds covering [the crest] and he brushed it away.

"I then bumped into [Whanganui District Council heritage adviser] Scott Flutey who let me know it had been stolen. I shot over to the building and it was gone."

Vernon said she couldn't understand why someone would steal something like the plaque.

"It's just annoying. It's part of the heritage of the building. It's quite disturbing that people are like this. I'm really upset about it. I'm hoping someone will dob them in or hand it back to police."

Reid is hoping it is returned to the building in the near future.

"It's a real nice addition to the building. I thought it would have looked quite special once it was all cleaned up. It's disappointing - it would be nice to have it back.

"It's a bit of Whanganui's heritage and history."

Reid said if anyone knows anything about the crest they should contact police with information.