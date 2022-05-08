Pātea is one of the South Taranaki towns in line for a town centre revitalisation upgrade. Photo / Bevan Conley

A rates increase of 2.84 per cent is being put forward by South Taranaki District Council.

The proposal is part of its 2022/23 draft annual plan, which is being released for public feedback on May 9.

An increase of 4.68 per cent was originally projected in the council's 2021-31 long-term plan.

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said he was pleased the council had been able to reduce the projected rate increase.

But he said the effect on individual properties would vary because of the recent district property revaluation, which had substantial increases in the value of residential and commercial properties.

"Since its last valuation three years ago, the district has had an average increase in property value of 20.4 per cent.

"This was largely driven by significant increases in the residential and commercial sectors, while dairy and pastoral properties saw a small decrease."

A property owner would pay more than the 2.84 per cent rate increase if valuation increased more than the district average increase, Nixon said.

Phil Nixon says the council is always conscious of the need to keep any rate increases to an affordable level. Photo / Bevan Conley

"Consequently, if your property's capital value did not increase as much as the district's average movement then your rates will not increase as much as indicated and may even decrease."

Nixon said the council was always conscious of the need to keep any rate increases to an affordable level.

"We were particularly focussed on minimising any impact the new property values may have on ratepayers without compromising future plans or our overall financial position."

The council's focus for the 2022/23 year continued to be on undertaking activities that encouraged "sustainable, prosperous and vibrant communities".

"We are doing that with projects such as the district business park, construction of Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, development of town centre revitalisation upgrades for Eltham, Waverley, Manaia, Pātea and Ōpunakē, implementation of council's environment and sustainability strategy and completion of the Nukumaru Station Road extension south of Waverley."

Upgrades and improvements to the district's road, water and wastewater infrastructure would continue, Nixon said.

Building a new reservoir at Waimate West, earthquake strengthening the Eltham Town Hall, improving water pressure in Pātea, establishing a business enterprise hub and co-working space and progressing work on a new community facility in Manaia were also on the council's agenda for 2022/2023.

• More information on the council's 2022/23 annual plan will be published on the council's website (www.southtaranaki.com) on May 12. Feedback on the plan can be submitted until Friday, May 20.