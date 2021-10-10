South Taranaki District Council to decide future of wards

The next South Taranaki District Council is likely to have 13 councillors. Photo / File

South Taranaki District Council will decide on Monday whether to introduce Māori wards as it decides the future makeup and size of the council.

The council's initial proposal for its future shape from the 2022 election - 13 councillors, two Māori wards, four general wards and four community boards - garnered 39 submissions.

It met with a reasonable level of support - 56 per cent on its general ward choices and 69 per cent on its Māori ward choices.

The outcome cannot be a major change.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001 the only changes that can be made to an initial proposal that has gone to formal consultation must be minor and relate to submissions.

Four submitters want to speak at the hearing. They are Mark Hooper for Federated Farmers, Rachel Rae for Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust and Andy Whitehead for the Taranaki Coastal Community Board. Stuart Perry will also speak.

Submitters suggested names for the east and west Māori wards. Ngāti Ruanui and Ngā Rauru met and recommended Te Tai Tonga for the eastern one.

Whatever the council decides will have to be agreed to by the Local Government Commission. One problem could be with the number of voters in some of the wards, the council agenda says.

Voter numbers are supposed to be kept within 10 per cent of those of other wards.

In the council's proposal, the eastern Māori ward has 16 per cent more voters than its western one. Its Taranaki coastal general ward has 16 per cent more voters than the other general wards, while its Pātea general ward has 27 per cent fewer.

The meeting starts at 1pm in the Hāwera Community Centre Hall. It begins with a hearing of submissions. After that councillors will discuss them and make a decision.