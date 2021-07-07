South Taranaki District Council opens applications for new community initiatives fund

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says the new community funding process will be "fair and transparent". Photo / Bevan Conley

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon says the new community funding process will be "fair and transparent". Photo / Bevan Conley

South Taranaki District Council has changed the way it funds community initiatives and activities, saying the previous process was "a bit ad hoc".

The council has set up a community initiatives fund, designed to support community projects that will make positive contributions to the social, economic, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of the community, mayor Phil Nixon said.

"The new community initiatives fund replaces the previous practice whereby groups applied for money during the council's long term and annual planning process," Nixon said.

"This proved to be a bit ad hoc and often saw the same groups make funding applications. With the new fund, organisations will be able to apply each year in July and will be allocated grants from a set pool of money.

"The new fund will provide a fair and transparent process where all applications will be considered and determined by the council at the same time each year."

The council said funding would be complementary, rather than a primary funder, and priority may be given to applicants who could demonstrate they were seeking other sources of funding.

Requests for funding of less than $6000 per year will not be considered.

The pool of money available in the community initiative fund will be established every three years through the long term plan budget setting process.

This year the fund is $237,460, including an additional $60,000 to be ring-fenced for the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust.

Applications for this year's funding round are now open and close at 5pm on Saturday, July 31. Information and application forms are available on the council's website www.southtaranaki.com