Demolition work starts to make way for new cultural centre in Hāwera

Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga will be built in central Hāwera. Photo / South Taranaki District Council

Site preparations have started for South Taranaki's new $12.5 million library, arts and culture centre in Hāwera.

The new centre is called Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga.

South Taranaki District Council project co-ordinator Phil Waite said demolition work to remove material from inside the existing buildings had started and would be followed by demolition of the structures which occupy the site on the corner of Regent and High streets.

"I'm excited that we're finally starting the physical works," Waite said.

"There will be some noise and disruption during both the demolition and construction phases but I'm confident people will appreciate that's unavoidable and will be focussed on the bigger picture.

"When the verandas and street front building walls are being demolished, there will be times when the footpath and parking areas around the site will be closed and parking in the Riddiford St carpark area will be unavailable as we will be using this space for the contractors' buildings."

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, the council's anchor project in the Hāwera Town Centre upgrade, was designed to create vibrancy, stimulate economic activity and improve connectivity for the South Taranaki community and for visitors.

"The new facility will not simply revitalise - it will transform the town centre," Nixon said.

"The modern, multi-functional, community facility will provide residents and visitors with a wide range of services, information, cultural and educational resources. These include a library, community meeting rooms, art gallery, i-Site visitor centre, cafe and public toilets. Te Ramanui will not only be a community and visitor hub, it will be a catalyst for driving change and increasing investment in the town centre."

Nixon said more than half the funding for the development was from external sources, with major contributions from the Government's Shovel Ready Projects Fund and the Toi Foundation. The council's contribution was being loan-funded with earnings from its Long Term Investment Fund so there was no impact on rates to fund the project.