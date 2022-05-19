Contractors laid down 4km of the first layer of the extension in September 2021. Photo / Supplied

Contractors laid down 4km of the first layer of the extension in September 2021. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The next step in completing the extension of Nukumaru Station Rd to Waiinu Beach is under way.

South Taranaki District Council has proposed to take the land needed - just under 2ha - under the provisions of section 23 of the Public Works Act.

It is owned by Nukumaru dairy farmer Diana Handley.

Handley, along with landscape architect Di Lucas, presented an alternative route for the road extension at a resource consent hearing in 2017, but it was not considered.

According to a council notice on May 5, taking the land was necessary to provide an alternative and permanent road access for the Waiinu Beach community and to establish a safer and upgraded intersection to State Highway 3.

While it continued to work with the local landowner, the council needed to ensure the project was completed as originally planned, council chief executive Waid Crockett said.

"Council has completed works from Waiinu Beach to the railway line along the approved designation.

"Our hope is that the balance of the work will commence during the next [summer] construction season."

Contractors laid down 4km of the first layer of the extension last September.

The new section of road would extend south from a new intersection with SH3, along the easternmost boundary of the land, the notice stated.

"Following the commissioning of the new section of road, signage and barriers will be erected at the existing Nukumaru Station Rd intersection with SH3.

"The existing Nukumaru Station Rd (between approximate chainage 700m to the railway line) will be widened along both sides of the existing road corridor."

The owner of the land and people with a registered interest in it have the right to object.

In July 2020 the Government gave the project $7 million as one of its "shovel ready" projects.

Handley has been contacted for comment.