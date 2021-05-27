Some winners in Whanganui District Council long-term budget

The Davis library extension was a winner in the Whanganui District Council long-term plan budget. Photo / NZME

While Whanganui district councillors have voted against putting $9m into the long-term plan budget to roof the velodrome, other major projects made it across the line.

At its long-term plan discussion meeting this week the council allocated budget amounts for the Davis Library extension, youth spaces and places, town centre regeneration, a coastal plan and housing.

The council is proposing an average rates increase of 5.7 per cent for the 2021/2022 year.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said it was one of the lowest rates rises in the country.

"Many councils are looking at double-figure rises because they have outstanding infrastructure costs, but we are fortunately not in that position.

"This long-term plan is a conservative plan. It doesn't have great comets of innovation in it. It has to be conservative because we have to be wise. No one knows how Covid will play out over the next few years."

Youth places and spaces has been allocated $10,000 in year 1 of the long-term plan; $386,000 capital expenditure in year 2 and then $46,000 per year.

The extension to the Davis Library receives a net $1.9 million in the budget across years 2 to 4 (2022-2024). Grant funding of $920,000 is anticipated, leaving the council to fund up to $1.9m.

Development of a coastal plan for the Whanganui district is allocated $50,000 in the 2021/22 budget then $1.1m across years 2 to 4 (2022-2024) for implementation and $1.3m across years 8 to 10 for further implementation.

Implementation of the housing strategy has funding of $500,000 in year 1 and $3.7m across years 2 and 3.

Over the 10-year period, the town centre regeneration project is allocated $3.3m.

There is $145,000 in 2021-22 for fire compliance at the Airport Control Tower.

The New Zealand Memorial Museum Trust – Le Quesnoy - receives up to $30,000 of matched funding from the community over years 1-3.

Whanganui Regional Museum's yearly funding has been increased by $150,000 (from $975,000 to $1.125m).

The council will underwrite up to $50,000 for the Waimarie Trust for the vessel's out of water survey.

A number of requests received during the consultation process were referred to the appropriate committees for further consideration.

The council's long-term plan will be audited and is scheduled for adoption on June 22. A meeting to strike the rates is set to take place on July 12.