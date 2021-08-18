Small classes offered in Whanganui's Festival of Adult Learning

Nelson Lebo will be giving a session on backyard gardening at this year's Ahurei Ākonga Festival of Adult Learning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

People could learn to make a clay flute or a biryani, forage for wild herbs, check a fuse box or start a worm farm in Whanganui next month.

It's all on offer in the Festival of Adult Learning at the Whanganui Learning Centre on September 6-10, and it will be followed by the 9th Annual Permaculture Weekend led by Whanganui ecodesign adviser Nelson Lebo.

All of the classes are free, but they are small so booking ahead is important, Whanganui Learning Centre manager Jen McDonald said.

Most are at the learning centre, 232 Wicksteed St. They include a class about making a blessing wreath, another about making a South Indian dahl, an introduction to mindfulness and a session to make and play a taonga puoro (traditional Māori instrument).

Lebo's contributions are classes in vegetable gardening and fruit tree care, bicycle maintenance and improvements for a healthy home.

The centre's students looked forward to this week every year, McDonald said.

"It's a change of pace for them. We try to provide opportunities to learn that they might not have been able to access before."

The complete programme is on the centre's Facebook page. To book, ring 348 4950.

The centre's courses are partially funded by Adult & Community Education Aotearoa (ACE), and rely heavily on volunteers. Lebo also gets ACE funding, and he charges for his permaculture sessions.

The permaculture weekend all takes place at his "kick-ass living permaculture property" in No 2 Line on September 11-12.

The Eco School he runs with his wife Dani has become a business this year, filing its first tax return.

"We don't anticipate it ever making money," he said.

The permaculture sessions are about renovating an old home and growing good garlic, tomatoes and pumpkins, and there's a whole afternoon of show and tell while walking the property on the Sunday.

For more information see Lebo's blog, eco thrifty living. The sessions can be booked by emailing theecoschool@gmail.com.