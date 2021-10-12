Six social housing units to be constructed in Ohakune

Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley and Ngāti Rangi kaumātua Willie Wilson break ground following a blessing of the Moore St site in Ohakune. Photo / Supplied

A government investment of $2.1 million will be used to build six new social housing units in Ohakune.

The announcement, made last Friday by Housing Minister Megan Woods, will see the units constructed in the town using funding from the government's Covid response infrastructure fund.

Five of the units have one-bedroom and the other is a two-bedroom home. They will be built on Ruapehu District Council-owned land.

Council chief executive Clive Manley and Ngāti Rangi Kaumātua Willie Wilson participated in a sod-turning ceremony at the site on Friday, alongside representatives from Mangawhero Paepae and Maungarongo Marae.

According to Woods, the development is a pilot project in assisting the council's capacity for future housing projects.

"The building of these houses has also provided an opportunity for Ruapehu District Council to use its land holdings to partner with government to build a more prosperous and resilient district which is a great example of how we can all work together to resolve this housing crisis," Woods said.

"Social housing, like this, helps whānau forge a path out of poverty and gain more financial freedom, independence, stability and security. It also goes some way to help address the increasing cost of housing that is seeing a growing number of people struggling to house themselves."

Construction is expected to be completed by August next year.