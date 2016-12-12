Sex shop worker wins compo

The operator of a Wellington sex shop has been ordered to pay a former Whanganui woman almost $10,000 in lost wages and compensation by the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).
At a hearing in Wellington the authority found that a company called FritzAMS Ltd didn't pay Tania Lee Gibbons after her position was made redundant.
Ms Gibbons shifted from Whanganui to work for the Wellington company as a party manager. She had been employed by FritzAMS since September 2015 when that company purchased the assets of the company for which she previously worked.
She had been employed by the previous owners of the business as a party manager and when FritzAMS purchased the business she was asked by Fritz Petersen, sole director of that company, to stay on as an employee of FritzAMS.
She moved from Whanganui, where she was previously based, to take up the role in Wellington where the company's head office and warehouse were located, signing an individual employment agreement in September 2015.