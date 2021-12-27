Severe rain watch for Whanganui this afternoon

The heavy rain watch goes from 11am on Tuesday to 9pm the same day. Photo / Bevan Conley

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for Whanganui and other parts of the North Island this afternoon.

A heavy rain watch is now in force after Metservice issued the alert for Whanganui, Taranaki, Manawatū, Horowhenua, Kapiti and the Tararua Range.

In some of those areas, the Metservice said rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, for example 50 to 70mm in 9 hours.

Rain was expected to become heavier from late morning, with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening.

Metservice said a trough of low pressure could bring a period of heavy rain to the area around East Cape during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain is expected in Bay of Plenty east of Opotiki and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay and a heavy rain watch is in force for these areas.

Rain in Westland eased overnight and is easing in Buller this morning and the warning and watch for heavy rain in those areas has now lifted.