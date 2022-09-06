Whanganui High School's Jack Payne on the ball against Havelock North High School. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui High School's Jack Payne on the ball against Havelock North High School. Photo / Bevan Conley

Secondary school football teams from throughout the North Island travelled to Whanganui to take part in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Boys Trident competition.

The Whanganui Collegiate and Whanganui High School First XIs were both in the draw, although neither made it to last week's finals.

Kylie Campbell, Whanganui operations manager for Central Football, said 21 teams made the trip.

"It is usually a yearly thing, but we obviously haven't run it in the last couple of years because of Covid-19.

"Teams keep coming back to Whanganui, which is fantastic. Nineteen came from out of town this year and that brings money in and puts Whanganui on the football map.

"Obviously, there are managers and coaches, but when I was walking around the park I talked to a lot of people who had travelled to watch their children or grandchildren play."

High School finished ninth overall, just out of playoff contention, and Collegiate came in 13th, with High School winning the local derby 2-0.

"High School had beaten them in the interschool competition that ran prior to the tournament," Campbell said.

"Collegiate was hoping to get one up on them after that, but it didn't quite happen."

Despite the loss, Collegiate had a massive improvement from its showing at the last Trident tournament, in 2019, Campbell said.

"They finished in 21st place then, so it was a massive jump this year."

The competition was won by Havelock North High School, who overcame Onslow College in the final.