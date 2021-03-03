Seaweek events planned for Whanganui on March 6-14

The Kiwi Conservation Club will visit the Tapuarau Conservation Area on the north side of the mouth of the Waitotara River. Photo / File

A trip to a coastal wetland and dunes, a driftwood sculpture competition and a beach clean-up are some of the events in Whanganui for Seaweek/Kaupapa Moana.

It is on March 6-14 and is a time to learn more about the ocean, because the ocean is important in our all lives, the New Zealand Association for Environmental Education says.

Several organisations have organised Whanganui events.

The Kiwi Conservation Club takes a trip to the Tapuarau Conservation Area, on the north side of the mouth of the Waitotara River, on Saturday, March 6. People can bring a picnic and togs and see the totara stumps in the riverbed, its lagoon, wetlands and dunes. For more details, email whanganui@kcc.org.nz.

The driftwood sculpture competition for children aged 5 to 12 takes place at Mōwhanau Beach from 9.30am to 11.30am on Sunday, March 7. There will be spot prizes and a new sculpture will be unveiled.

Whanganui Regional Museum has a mini exhibition of items from the sea, Ngā Tamariki o Tangaroa. Programme presenter Lisa Reweti will tell children sea stories and songs every weekday at 10am. Book with the museum.

The Coastal Restoration Trust is having its annual conference in Whanganui on March 10-12, with several field trips and talks, for which registration is essential. Book online at www.coastalrestorationtrust.org.nz

The Wonders of the Sea movie screening, which was to have been at Confluence Cinema on March 12, has been cancelled because of Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions.

The week ends with the Department of Conservation's clean-up of South Beach on March 14. It starts at 10am at the carpark and equipment will be provided.