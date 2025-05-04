“Arts philanthropists like to have the opportunity to make a difference and also to feel they belong to something greater than themselves, to feel deeply connected to the gallery,” Manthel said.

“Now I’ve come to the Sarjeant Gallery where there’s this wonderful, generous community of givers who gave to restore and strengthen the heritage building and build the extension; Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa.

“So now I’m trying to build and expand on that sense of community amongst them.”

An endowment fund has been created from private donations and is managed by Te Whare O Rehua Sarjeant Gallery Trust whose primary focus until now has been raising funds for the redevelopment project.

With the completion of the redevelopment, the trust is turning its attention to supporting the work that goes on inside the building, and creating a legacy for future generations.

“The Sarjeant Gallery Endowment Fund works hard to support the core work of the gallery, building the collection and ensuring its conservation,” Manthel said.

“The fund would also support an international or touring exhibition, that could mean saying ‘yes’ to a bold curatorial decision.

“Those are the things that bring audiences from around New Zealand and overseas to Whanganui and to the gallery.

“It is also part of a strategy to encourage people to return to the gallery.”

The gallery refreshes exhibitions every three months or so.

The new wing, Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, considerably extends the exhibition space.

Manthel said the interest, involvement and financial support from Whanganui businesses was crucial for the gallery opening and also demonstrated the community’s buy-in.

As part of her job raising sponsorship, Manthel is seeking a new sponsor for the currently named Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.

Pattillo has generously provided five years of sponsorship to New Zealand’s longest-running open-call, regional art exhibition and competition.

“It means that artists are supported and the review also has a really high profile. There are hundreds of entries and massive visitation.”

The major sponsor generously provides the substantial first prize. This year a new prize, the People’s Choice Award, will be added.

Manthel also organises events so that donors and supporters of the gallery feel engaged and informed.

She has recently organised a trip for a group of the Sarjeant’s supporters to visit the Aotearoa Art Fair, some private collections and artist studios in Auckland.

She provides opportunities for supporters to learn about the behind-the-scenes complexities of maintaining and growing an art collection of national importance, to meet curators and artists, preview exhibitions, be an exhibition partner or align their business brand with the Sarjeant Gallery.

Equipped with this knowledge, donors and supporters can advocate for the gallery both nationally and internationally.

“This means that people are out there in the community talking about the gallery, promoting it, backing it as well as contributing financially,” she said.

Manthel said people’s wellbeing and enrichment of community life underpin her work and that of the gallery.

“That’s terribly important and usually an unquantifiable thing, except that 74,000 visitors have had their lives enriched in the last five months by coming to the Sarjeant.”