Levno hardware team member Stanley Jackson installs water monitoring equipment on a meter in South Taranaki.

A partnership between South Taranaki District Council and agricultural technology company Levno is set to take rural water management to the next level.

Monitoring technology will be installed across the district’s rural water schemes, covering around 1300 farms, businesses and schools.

Levno chief executive Mark Simon said he was thrilled with the partnership and the positive impact it would have on the rural community.

A feature of the partnership is the Levno app, which provides users with real-time information on water use, improving leak detection and water conservation.

The council’s group manager of infrastructure services, Herbert Denton, said the technology represented a significant leap forward in water management.

“The partnership signifies a milestone in [the] council’s objectives to improve water conservation within the district and aligns with our commitment to smart, sustainable solutions.

“By embracing technology, we can enhance our water management practices, benefiting both water users and the environment.”

South Taranaki farmer Scott Dymond said a leak that would have gone unnoticed was detected within a minute of installing the app.

“A hose blew off at the farm owner’s home, who was away for the week, risking a loss of over 12,000 litres daily,” Dymond said.

Levno has begun installing monitoring equipment in the district and will communicate with customers as the rollout progresses.