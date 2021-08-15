Rugby: Whanganui lose tight encounter with Wellington Centurions

Campbell Hart, seen here playing a Wellington Development XV in 2019, made a comeback in the final quarter of the game against the Centurions on the weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

Set piece execution and making sure not to let a teetering opponent off the hook will be the work-on's for Steelform Whanganui after another narrow pre-season loss to a solid Wellington Centurions on Saturday.

For the second week in a row, Whanganui did not score in the second half, the home side at Jerry Collins Stadium grabbing two converted tries to take the lead 19-12, then hanging on with 14-men after a player was sent off late in the piece.

As required, a couple of Centurions had been late call ups into the Wellington Lions squad for the weekend, meaning the remainder lacked for some continuity as well and made their fair share of mistakes and infringements in what became a stop-start affair.

Whanganui took control of the game in the second quarter, getting in position for multiple attacking scrums and lineouts.

But in the air, they didn't quite gel with some lineout overthrows and misses, while on either side of halftime, the ball was spilled right on the final carry when players were charging at the chalk.

Centurions overcame their continuity issues with natural flair – bringing on some strong ranging loose forwards and outside backs, who would have made big Jerry proud with their league-style smash into contact and one-handed offloads.

A league-style mid-air dive right at the far corner flag by double try-scoring winger Ethan Webster-Nonu proved the decisive play for Centurions to regain the lead, which they never lost – Whanganui trying to break out of their half in the final 10 minutes, but with key passes coming unstuck.

It was good to see Craig Clare return at fullback, adding a vital playmaking component alongside halfback Lindsay Horrocks and first-five Dane Whale.

Whanganui's scrum was very solid, able to keep control of the ball at the back as Horrocks looked to milk penalties, while winger Joeli Rauca looked solid under the high kicks in the first half and scored a good stepping try.

Also pleasing was the comeback in the final quarter for incumbent captain Campbell Hart, who helped secure Whanganui's lineout and got around the field at a fair clip, with some nice cover tackles.

Flanker Cade Robinson and locks Josh Lane and PT Hay-Horton did strong aggressive work on defence and in the ruck, but would rue some of their set lineout plays coming unstuck.

"Definitely a physical hit out. I think we were still stuck on the bus a little bit, a few guys in particular," said coach Jason Caskey.

"Bit of a tricky one today. We done some good stuff, especially in the first half.

"Our lineout was obviously a big worry. Didn't get half the ball we should have had to attack off.

"They're a big part of your set piece plays, the lineouts, and when you're not winning them, it's bloody hard to work too much attack going."

No8 Semi Vodosese scored Whanganui's second try after a great angled run to the line by second-five Timoci "Jim" Seruwalu.

Yet Vodosese, prop Hadlee Hay-Horton and others had more shots at the tryline, but just couldn't hang on.

"We went back to club rugby sort of stuff too when we get close - got guys coming in, running real hard lines, putting a lot of pressure on the catch-and-carry into that space when you're playing against big boys," said Caskey.

"But you can't be too disappointed with 19-12 against a team that's reasonably strong. Just got to take our opportunities better when they're available."

Getting Hart back will be a massive part of that equation.

"He'll get a bit of confidence out of that [run]. Just get that initial bit of game time, you get through it, and for the boys it's a big confidence boost for them."

Wellington Centurions 19 (E Webster-Nonu 2, C Harkin tries; S Reid con, Harkin con) bt Whanganui 12 (J Rauca, S Vodosese tries; D Whale con). HT: 12-5 Whanganui.