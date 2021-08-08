Whanganui rugby: Heavy defeat by Manawatū for Whanganui Māori side

Whanganui Māori suffered a heavy 78-10 loss to their Manawatū counterparts in the Cooks Gardens curtain raiser. Photo / Lewis Gardner

While several ex-pat Whanganui junior and senior representatives were starring in the Bunnings NPC opening round, a few more came back to their old stomping grounds to cut loose in Māori rugby on Saturday.

Playing at an earlier time of the season than in years past when they have prospered with stronger line-ups, Whanganui Māori suffered a heavy 78-10 loss to their Manawatū counterparts in the Cooks Gardens curtain-raiser.

Manawatū Māori scored 12 tries to two, which included a hat-trick from flanker Jason Myers, a try and conversion from first five Te Atawhai Mason, and another five-pointer from winger Shaquille Sue-Waara.

Myers, the former NZ Heartland Under-19 captain, is a product of Whanganui Collegiate, where he was a team-mate of Mason, a Whanganui U18 rep, while Ruapehu Premier title winner Waara played Heartland Hurricanes and Whanganui U20 with Myers, and ironically appeared for Whanganui Māori himself.

Mason and halfback Ben Stephens (two tries, seven conversions) had full control of the game as their strong side, which included wider Turbos squad members like Myers, laid the platform with speed, strength and continuity.

Down 24-0 going into the strong winds, Whanganui finally got some territory through a succession of penalties, setting for a drive to put Kayden Shedlock over the line.

Entering the final quarter, they were able to introduce Whanganui Heartland squad members off the bench in halfback Cameron Davies, prop Jack van Bussel and lock Josefa Rokotakala, who went on to do double-duty in the main fixture against Hawke's Bay Development.

Van Bussel bashed his way over for a try to make it 57-10, but Manawatū cut loose in the last 10 minutes for three more breakout tries off scything runs and kick-and-chase tactics.

Manawatū Māori 78 (Jason Myers 3, Ben Stephens 2, Max Harris 2, Varcon King, Shaquille Sue-Waara, Te Atawhai Mason, Matt Maoate, Andrew McDougall tries; Stephens 7 con, Mason con, McDougall con) bt Whanganui Māori 10 (Kayden Shedlock, Jack van Bussel tries). HT: 38-5.

Collegiate make CNI Final with upset win

Centre Josh Brunger was the hero for the underdog Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV as they made their second CNI Final in three years with a 19-17 upset of St Peter's Cambridge on Saturday.

Getting revenge for their current and departed 2020 schoolmates, who lost last year's semifinal to St Peter's 27-24 after a try near fulltime, the 2021 line-up had seemed unlikely to tip up the home side, who had a perfect 9-0 campaign to that point.

Collegiate have had trouble starting well on the road, but after absorbing early pressure and getting a penalty to clear their tryline, the visitors attacked through the midfield and Brunger busted through the defenders.

A series of strong carries and quick recycles inside St Peter's 22m, and Brunger set again to beat his man and carry the last tackler over the line for a great 5-0 start in the fourth minute.

However, co-champions St Peter's were used to pressure and produced a series of sweet offloads to reach Collegiate's line, and then a quick recycle and long halfback pass saw winger Maraekaiti Nepia cross out wide to tie the scores in the 12th minute.

A good clearing kick by St Peter's captain Dawson Smith, followed by lineout pressure and a penalty, saw the favourites work into the corner pocket, and although Collegiate's pack pushed them back off their tryline, second five Cody Vai took the ruck pass on an angled blindside run to put his team in front in the 17th minute.

It seemed Collegiate had dug a hole they would not climb from after spilling possession and conceding another penalty which let St Peter's go back to the attacking lineout, and after being just stopped short, their No 8 Kaleb Tapara took the next drive to score, Smith converting for 17-5 approaching halftime.

But as the weather packed in for the second stanza, the visitors produced their signature resolve – as they attacked from a lineout and exercised great ball control, before first five and skipper Shaun O'Leary fired a long pass out for fullback Monty Sherriff to dive across out wide, with O'Leary raising the flags from near the chalk.

St Peter's responded when Vai ripped into open pasture and bumped off the last tackler – seemingly destined to score until desperate winger Jack Evans dived to get a hold of his waist and Brunger cannoned into his midsection to force Vai out, right at the corner flag.

Collegiate were still trapped inside their 15m, but the forwards repaid the second chance their outside backs had given them by forcing a tighthead scrum and getting a penalty for O'Leary to boot them clear.

Then came the moment – after Collegiate fumbled a clearing St Peter's kick, the hosts attacked from the midfield scrum but a mistimed wrap-around saw the ball left behind.

Brunger charged through to hack it ahead and, with defenders converging on both sides, he claimed the bounce and held on to slam the pill down for the equaliser before O'Leary slotted another pressure kick to make the unlikely seem a reality with around six minutes left.

With the pressure all on the hosts, they faltered as, despite working into Collegiate's 22m, they made a series of errors at the ruck and lineout, with O'Leary producing a fantastic clearance from his 22m right into St Peter's corner pocket, from which they could not escape before the fulltime whistle.

Lifting the Rick T Francis Memorial Shield, Collegiate will now see if they can produce two upsets in the space of a week when they meet the other 2020 co-champions, St Paul's Collegiate, in the final at Taupo's Owen Delany Park.

Around the grounds

Expats: Several former Whanganui players gave star turns on the opening weekend of Bunnings NPC. On Friday night, Cullinane College old boy and one-test All Black Brett Cameron scored 29 points from a try, three conversions and six penalties for his new Manawatū side as they beat Counties 39-21. On Saturday, Vereniki Tikoisolomone had a memorable debut off the bench to score a 50m winning try as Taranaki upset Hawke's Bay 33-19, with fellow former Whanganui rep Stephen Perofeta contributing three conversions and four penalties.

Schoolboys: Whanganui High School 1st XV keeps leading the MRU Premier 2 grade after a 39-26 home win over Palmerston North Boys' High 3rd XV on Saturday. City College were scheduled to face Dannevirke away. In Premier 3a, Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV lost 50-19 to QEC 1st XV.

Under 20: The Whanganui Under 20s were going into Sunday's Hurricanes Youth Rugby Council tournament finale against Poverty Bay U20 hoping to avoid a clean sweep of defeats after being beaten 41-21 by Wairarapa-Bush U20 in Palmerston North on Saturday.