New Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton (right) and Deputy Mayor Vivienne Hoeta with Ruapehu District Council chief executive Clive Manley at the swearing-in ceremony. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu District Council has elected Raetihi-based councillor Vivienne Hoeta as its deputy mayor.

The new council confirmed in the 2022 local government elections was sworn in at a ceremony in Taumarunui on Wednesday, October 26.

The day started with a pōwhiri at Ngāpuwaiwaha Marae before a packed council chamber of whānau and supporters witnessed the elected members take their oath of office.

Mayor Weston Kirton said he wished the new council the best of luck for the coming term and he was looking forward to working with a diverse and talented group.

"While we have many challenges ahead as a council, I am keen to explore the individual goals and aspirations of each elected member," he said.

"I am hopeful that my own aspirations and goals will align with the majority of ideas and thoughts on council so that we can collectively make decisions that move our wonderful district forward."

During the election campaign, he had heard housing, health and wellbeing, youth employment, transport and local roads were some of the areas of notable concern to the community.

"I would encourage people to stay engaged with council and talk regularly with your elected members to help us make the best decisions on your behalf."

Kirton put forward third-term councillor Vivienne Hoeta to be his deputy, which was supported unanimously by the rest of the councillors.