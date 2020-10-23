Ruapehū kerbside food waste collection receiving support from community

EnviroWaste driver Teriaki TeHuia (left) with Ruapehū District Council waste minimisation officer Dean Hosking. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehū district's new kerbside food waste collection has received good support from the community.

In support of Ruapehū's Zero Waste 2040 vision, the food waste collection service runs alongside the existing blue bin recycling and pink rubbish bag service. It aims to divert as much waste as possible from landfill and minimise waste disposal costs.

Waste minimisation officer Dean Hosking said Ruapehū District Council was happy with the first week of food waste collection, and only a few minor teething problems were encountered.

"Ruapehū is the first of the small rural councils to introduce food waste collection and turning it into compost, with many much larger councils taking a keen interest in what we are doing," Hosking said.

"With increasing Government waste levies and community demands for better environmental outcomes, all councils are looking to divert food and other compostable material away from the landfill."

EnviroWaste customers and sustainability general manager Glen Jones said the company was excited to be supporting the implementation of Ruapehū's waste management and minimisation plan including the new kerbside food waste collection service and hot composting unit.

"What Ruapehū is doing with food waste is a footprint for others to follow and we are determined to help make it a success."

Jones said the introduction of a food waste collection meant Ruapehū now had its own waste truck fleet.

"The new specially designed and built food waste collection truck is one of the first of its type and is designed to allow for multiple truck/pod variants to suit different needs and events."

• If people have questions about the new service or their collection day, they can visit ruapehudc.govt.nz or phone (07) 895 8188 or (06) 385 8364.