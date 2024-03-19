Daytime traffic has been using one lane of the new roundabout. Photo / NZDF

The new roundabout outside Royal New Zealand Air Force base Ōhakea between Bulls and Sanson will be finished by August.

Daytime traffic has been using one lane of the new roundabout alignment since February, with a 30km/h speed limit in place.

A statement from NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said work on the project had been taking place under a night-time road closure and detour.

“In the coming weeks, crews aim to finish the night-time tie-in works as well as the roundabout’s final paving and line marking works.

“Crews have begun constructing the shared user path along the western side of the state highway between Pukenui Rd and Tangimoana Rd.”

A 700m section of flexible median barrier is being installed to the north of the new roundabout to protect people using the path and help prevent head-on crashes.

Up to 6km of flexible median barrier will eventually be installed on State Highway 3 between Whanganui and Bulls.

The roundabout, three-armed and double-laned, will cost about $11.6 million. Work started in May 2023.

According to NZTA, an average of 15,000 vehicles a day drive the stretch of road.

From 2013 to 2022, there were 97 crashes on SH3 between Bulls and Sanson, resulting in 13 serious injuries and 32 minor injuries.

A new safety centre is being built outside the Ōhakea base on Pukenui Rd as part of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Programme.

According to NZTA, the programme is developing a network of cameras, weigh-in-motion scales and safety centres to improve road safety, ensure a level playing field for the industry and encourage compliant vehicle productivity.

The Pukenui Rd centre is one of 12 police-operated facilities on high-volume freight routes around the country.

Roundabout closures

NZTA plans to temporarily close two Whanganui roundabouts on SH3 next week for resurfacing work - both between 8pm and 5am.

The Wikitoria Rd roundabout will be closed on Monday, March 25, followed by the Heads Rd roundabout the following night.

An additional five minutes should be added to journey time along this route.

Resident access will be maintained.

As there is no suitable alternative route for heavy vehicles, they will be allowed through the sites as works permit.

Other traffic will be detoured away from the Cobham Bridge via SH4/Pūtiki Drive, the Whanganui City Bridge, Taupō Quay and Carlton Avenue.

Work may be rescheduled if the weather is bad.