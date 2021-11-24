Robert Bartley Foundation looking for volunteer drivers for Whanganui's Health Bus

The Robert Bartley Foundation is desperately looking for volunteer drivers as its Health Bus hits the road seven days a week. Photo / Supplied

The Robert Bartley Foundation is desperately looking for volunteer drivers as its Health Bus hits the road seven days a week. Photo / Supplied

The Robert Bartley Foundation is looking for volunteers to help steer its Health Bus.

The foundation was established by the late Robert Bartley QSM and his family, with the vision to deliver quality local health experiences and make healthcare more accessible.

Whanganui District Council gifted the Health Bus - Waka Hauora - to the foundation in July.

The former library bus was transformed into a mobile health unit and used by the Whanganui District Health Board to provide a range of health services to the greater Whanganui region.

Although the bus wasn't specifically created due to Covid-19, it is currently being used by the DHB seven days a week in an effort to increase the vaccination rate in the wider Whanganui area.

The foundation hopes to add to its pool of eight drivers to ease the burden and have a more flexible schedule.

All potential drivers need a Class 2 licence and must be double vaccinated.

"We just want to have a pool big enough where we don't have to rely on the same people every day," Bartley Foundation co-ordinator Caitlin McDonald said.

"There is no minimum requirement. With there being a small group of them, they are having to do this regularly and we are just a bit conscious of that.

"We love seeing it utilised and out in the community doing what is supposed to do, we just want to make sure we have the manpower to meet the DHB's requirements."

The bus removed barriers for people and its presence on the road was a reminder to the wider vaccination mission.

Robert Bartley's son John Bartley said once the Covid-19 rollout was complete, the bus would move into a more general health role, such as visiting schools and wider regions across the Whanganui DHB.

• Anyone interested in learning more can contact Caitlin McDonald at info@bartleyfoundation.org or call her at 027 664 8303.