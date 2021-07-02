RNZAF to perform low-flying training exercise over Whanganui

The exercise will provide crews with the challenge of flying over unfamiliar terrain. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) will be performing a low-flying training exercise in a C-130 Hercules over the Whanganui and Rangitīkei districts next week.

Flights will be conducted out of RNZAF Base Ohakea.

The exercise involves coordinating pallet drops into drop zones as well as providing crews with a range of flying training over unfamiliar and challenging terrain.

Detachment Commander Squadron Leader Rob Attrill said members of the public may see the aircraft flying lower than normal from July 5 to July 8.

"An important part of our training is being able to ensure our crews can operate effectively away from our home base at Whenuapai in Auckland, so we run this exercise annually to hone their skills and keep their skills proficient," Attrill said.

The New Zealand Army's 5th Movements Company will be constructing and preparing the loads, and 10th Transport Company will recover the loads once they have been delivered to the drop zones.

"The exercise supports airborne operations and further prepares us for overseas-based exercises with our partners, and ultimately operations in support of New Zealand interests," Attrill said.

The skills have been used in a deployment in December 2019 on a US Air Force-led Operation Christmas Drop out of Guam.

A C-130 crew delivered pallet loads of goods via airdrops to people living on remote islands and atolls in the Pacific.