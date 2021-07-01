New bylaw could cap freedom camping at Whanganui sites

Whanganui councillors have voted in favour of a new draft bylaw on freedom camping which will be available for public consultation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rules around freedom camping in Whanganui will soon become clearer if a proposed bylaw gets the green light.

Whanganui District Council's strategy and finance committee has voted in favour of a draft freedom camping bylaw, which now goes out for public consultation.

Council policy adviser Will Johnston said there were no enforceable restrictions on freedom camping in Whanganui.

"We have an informal policy on recommending certain sites to visitors but that's about the extent of it," he said.

"We've kept a watch on complaints that have primarily related to the length of stay of freedom camping at Kowhai Park and the Jubilee Stadium car park."

The bylaw proposes prohibiting freedom camping at the Bason Reserve, Kowhai Park, Springvale Park and the Central Business District.

It also proposes restrictions on freedom camping at Kowhai Park and Springvale Park car parks.

It aims to restrict freedom camping within areas where the council would prefer to encourage it, including Babbage Place, Blyth St, Castlecliff Beach, Lake Westmere, Moutoa Quay, Mowhanau, Pukenamu Drive, River Rd and Taupo Quay.

Councils can make a local bylaw under the Freedom Camping Act 2011 to protect an area, protect the health and safety of people who may visit or protect access to the area.

Bylaws cannot prohibit freedom camping outright, and must identify areas where freedom camping is either restricted or prohibited. The default status for public spaces is free.

The draft bylaw proposes a maximum stay of two nights within a calendar month at any one site.

Councillors debated the timeframe definitions and two amendments on the length of stay were voted down.

An amendment to restrict washing lines was passed however and some councillors said it would be appropriate to look at other amendments after the public has had a say.

The draft bylaw will now go out for public consultation.