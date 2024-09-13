Trust treasurer Richard White said Fordell was in “a windy old stretch of the country” and it was important to insulate the hall as well as strengthen it.
The trust contributed $177,000 to the project and donations from the Whanganui Heritage Fund, the Four Regions Charitable Trust and the Fordell Hall Committee got it over the line after a funding shortfall emerged, he said.
He said a reopening party would be put on hold until the windows were replaced - “the completion of the project”.
“At the moment, Fordell School is probably our primary user - for dance lessons, gym over the winter, assemblies and prizegiving at the end of the year,” he said.
“The community can use it too, whether that’s for weddings or 21sts, any kind of celebration.”
