Whanganui District Council is calling for applications to its Heritage Grant Fund. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council’s Heritage Grant Fund has transformed some city heritage buildings and is also available for projects outside the town centre.

The fund provides assistance to building owners to undertake heritage enhancement work.

The third funding round for the year closes at the end of May 2023.

Council heritage adviser Scott Flutey said he had seen a transformation of the city’s heritage buildings and was excited the grant now covered the wider Whanganui district, not just the town centre as it originally did.

“We’ve been able to support some great community work in Whanganui’s town centre in recent years and we welcome expressions of interest from across the district if a project might have community heritage value,” he said.

In 2021 the criteria were expanded to include heritage projects outside the town centre that show substantial benefits to the community.

Privately-owned buildings are eligible for funding, as are council and Crown-owned buildings in community use.

The grant can be used for external works that would enhance the historic character of a heritage site.

For projects up to $15,000, applicants can be considered for up to 80 per cent of funding towards the total cost of the project, while owners can apply for up to 50 per cent towards the total cost for projects of more than $15,000.

Funding applications must be made before work commences and the project must be completed within 12 months of funding approval.

There are three rounds for the Heritage Grant Fund each year - July to September, November to January and March to May.

For more information and to apply go to the Heritage Grant Fund page on the council’s website www.whanganui.govt.nz.