Residents of Waverley, South Taranaki, asked for views on racehorse statue funding

The sculpture of 1983 Melbourne Cup winner Kiwi and jockey Jimmy Cassidy is a work in progress; the bridle and reigns are still to be attached and finishing work will be done to the wax mould before it is bronzed. Photo / Supplied

The Waverley community is being asked whether it wants South Taranaki District Council to spend money on a statue of famed racehorse Kiwi.

The community has been offered a sculpture of the locally owned and trained 1983 Melbourne Cup racehorse winner Kiwi, with jockey Jimmy Cassidy aboard.

South Taranaki District Council (STDC) community development manager Claire Symes said New Plymouth artist Fridtjof Hanson created the sculpture out of plasticine and was offering it for free.

"We are very grateful to Fridtjof for his creation; however, the cost of bronzing the sculpture is $155,000," Symes said.

"There would also be additional installation and lighting costs."

The council is currently consulting on its 2021-31 long-term plan, which includes some funding for public art in Waverley as part of the town centre upgrade project for the next financial year. Having a public art project was previously identified as a key action during the development of the Waverley Town Masterplan in 2019.

"A committee has been formed to bring the sculpture to Waverley and they are working with our STDC community development team to find out whether the community agrees that the council's long-term plan funding should be used for the Kiwi sculpture and are also investigating other ways to help fund the project."

• People can give feedback via an online survey on the council's website southtaranaki.com or by filling in the questionnaire at the Waverley LibraryPlus by 4pm on April 30.