South Taranaki District Council proposes annual average 3.99 per cent rate increase

South Taranaki mayor Phil Nixon said the key will be balancing the completion of key projects and keeping rates at an affordable level. Photo / Supplied

South Taranaki District Council is proposing an average annual rate increase of 3.99 per cent over the next 10 years in its 2021-2031 long term plan.

Stimulating economic growth, compliance with new environmental legislation, town centre upgrades and affordability were the key themes councillors considered as they adopted the proposed 2021–2031 long term plan for public consultation at a meeting on Monday, March 22.

Mayor Phil Nixon said the council's vision was to make South Taranaki the "most liveable" district in New Zealand.

"Over the past decade we've focused on upgrading the district's water infrastructure, key community facilities and implementing projects to make South Taranaki a desirable place to live and do business," Nixon said.

"We now have a much-improved water network and, since our last long term plan three years ago, we have progressed the Hāwera Town Centre redevelopment, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga and the Nukumaru Station Rd extension projects."

He said the focus for the next 10 years was to complete key projects.

"Continue to upgrade our three waters infrastructure with a focus on wastewater, increase our spend on roading, implement our environment and sustainability strategy and create the conditions that encourage sustainable economic growth in the right places, with projects such as the South Taranaki Business Park and town centre upgrades for Manaia, Eltham, Ōpunakē, Pātea and Waverley."

At the same time the council needed to keep rates at an affordable level, Nixon said.

"We are proposing to fund our key projects with a combination of loans, external funding sources and earnings from the long term investment fund, rather than through rates.

"We believe our long term plan proposal strikes the right balance between progress, affordability and providing the services and facilities our communities expect, but we want to know what our residents think."

The council's proposed 2021-2031 long term plan will be available for comment from March 31 until May 7, 2021.

A list of public meetings and casual coffee meetings can be found on the council website at www.southtaranaki.com.