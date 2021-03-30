Waverley A&P Association preparing for its 100th show celebrations

The Waverley A&P Association will celebrate its 100th show in November. Photo / Vanessa Stafford

The small South Taranaki town of Waverley is preparing for some special celebrations later in 2021.

The Waverley A&P Show will hold its 100th show in November, with organisers rallying the community to get involved in the big day.

Waverley A&P Association president Leeanne Morrison said the theme for the 100th event would be celebrating the history of Waverley and the A&P show.

There would be a parade for the celebrations, telling the progressive story of the show over the last century.

"We want to have special 100 celebration ribbons and ways to mark it for 100 years. We want to tell the story and the history of the show.

"That's what we really show, what was around the first few shows and how much life has changed overall."

Although the association has been around for more than 100 years, some shows were cancelled over the years, including during World War II and for other reasons.

Morrison said there would be no side shows this year but there would be a bouncy castle, obstacle courses and more to keep the children entertained.

Classic events, such as the fencing and flower competition as well as the equestrian events would be part of the show.

Morrison hoped members of the public would add to the collection of historic photos and film that will go on display during the show.

"There will be a projector for old photos and information on to one of the walls in the shed so people can see it.

"We hope to do a commentary looking back over the old minute books how interesting these times were."

The Waverley A&P show is a mid-week show, between the bigger Whanganui and Hāwera shows.

"We still manage to be a successful show for all these years," Morrison said.

"We have people in our committee that have been running sections for over 40 years and they are still doing this - it's incredible. That's the dedication of the people that keep the show running."

As it's the 100th year, Morrison would love to see more trade stalls after not having them in the 2020 edition of the show.

"It would be a really good year to have a trade exhibit."

Like many organisations, Morrison said they were desperate to have additional people on board, with mainly volunteers behind the wheel.

"The work spread is quite easy. We would love people to get involved and keep it going. That is the only way it will go for another 50 to 100 years is if people put their hands up."

Morrison wanted to see the A&P show return to its former status.

"As a kid, the A&P show was the highlight of my year. We had a day off school, we saved our pocket money and it was just the best day. It was the something we really looked forward to. I would like to see that continue for the next generation, that would be great."

Anyone interested in being involved in the show, providing photos or helping with the 100th celebrations can contact Leeanne Morrison on 027 324 0294.