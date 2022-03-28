Mark Morton with his daughter Elizabeth. Mark is the new president of Repertory Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Introducing Repertory Theatre's new president, Mark Morton, who was elected at our annual general meeting earlier this month. Mark hasn't been involved in Rep for long, having come along to support his young daughter when she decided that she'd like to be in our children's production, "Fantastic Mr Fox". Mark thought he might get a job helping backstage but instead, he became "Mr Badger".

"We all had an absolute blast. It was great fun," Mark laughs.

"I have the time to give to volunteer organisations and I'm really looking forward to further involvement with Rep. I want to make visiting this theatre a memorable experience for everyone: mums, dads, grannies and kids. We also need to attract and retain our youngsters. The kids that were in 'Mr Fox' are all friends now, all part of the theatre family."

Mark says he's still learning about Repertory Theatre.

"The president's job is to bring people together, to get the best out of people," he says.

Mark's enthusiasm is infectious. It looks as if The Rep can look forward to a bright future with Mark Morton steering our ship. Full steam ahead!