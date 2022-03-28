Viices. Photo / Amanda Hodge Photography



Whanganui Musicians Club holds its monthly club night on Friday, and once again a brilliant young band making a name for themselves in Wellington will be bringing their brand of rock music to town.

Viices is the inspiration of singer-songwriter Jake McComb (guitar) who is joined by bass player Will Jakicevich and drummer Geordie Badart. The three of them create a progressive rock sound that is making a stir on the scene.

Carl Hayman (muzic.net.nz) reviewed their latest single Coffee, saying, "It's clear and precise, it's soulful, melodic, and it's well-written."

The band are hitting the road for the first time, and there will be a real excitement in the air.

Here is what Jake has to say: "We are super excited to be playing in Whanganui - it's the first show of the tour, it's our first time playing there, and because it's a club night at the Musicians Club there's an open mic, which is pretty special as we'll be performing alongside the community.

"This will be our first tour as a band together and we are absolutely fizzing to perform to audiences outside of Wellington."

The Whanganui Musicians Club is at 65 Drews Ave. The date is Friday, April 1. Local musicians/bands are invited to come along and perform onstage for the open mic session that kicks off anytime after 7pm.

We are well used to Covid protocols, and the club is dedicated to following the government guidelines. As announced last week, this will be our final club night when a vaccine pass will be required.

General admission is $15, club members $10. Memberships are available at the door.