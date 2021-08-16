Rep talk: Mikayla Archer on her role in Direct Hit

Mikayla Archer will be the props lady in the play 'Direct Hit'. Photo / Supplied.

Mikayla Archer will be the props lady in the play 'Direct Hit'. Photo / Supplied.

[1608MWMikaylaSup01.JPG] Mikayla Archer will be the props lady in the play "Direct Hit'. Photo / Supplied.

Recently married Mikayla Archer (née Walker) is enjoying her role as Fran the props lady in "the play about a play" - Direct Hit.

What's Fran the props lady like? "She's quite nervous and she's got vertigo so she drops things all the time. She does try hard though. There's a bit of rivalry between her and some other cast members but they sort it out. Fran does make some pretty major mistakes which adds to the drama and the humour," Mikayla told me.

Two years ago Mikayla played the part of one of the Ugly Sisters in our Christmas Pantomime, Cinderella.

"That was so much fun," she said. "Direct Hit is different to other plays I've done. In many ways it's quite true to life, quite believable."

Mikayla has piqued my curiosity about Direct Hit, so I'm really looking forward to seeing it.

Come and see Mikayla in Direct Hit opening at Repertory Theatre on Thursday August 19 at 7.30pm followed by evening performances on Friday August 20 and Saturday August 21. There will be a 2pm matinee on Sunday August 22, a break on the following Monday and Tuesday before three further performances from Wednesday August 25 to Friday August 27.