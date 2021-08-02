Rep Talk: Long-time Repertory member Dee Brough a woman of many talents

Dee Brough is rehearsing for the role of Ginny Hastings in the play Direct Hit. Photo / Supplied

Dee Brough is rehearsing for the role of Ginny Hastings in the play Direct Hit. Photo / Supplied

I always enjoy talking to Dee Brough. She's intelligent, caring and knowledgeable.

As well as her active involvement with theatre, Dee's employed at UCOL, is involved in unionism and is the chairwoman of Community Education Whanganui Trust.

"We've got 28 courses currently available," she told me.

"It's really a response to demand. For example, a few years ago we had a lot of people wanting to learn to crochet so we ran courses on crochet, but now there's no demand for it so we've dropped it."

Unionism?

"Really it's usually just a matter of getting people to talk to each other which often leads to a satisfactory outcome for everyone."

Dee's been a member of Repertory Theatre since 1987.

"I've done just about everything really. I've been the secretary, the treasurer, media manager and ordinary committee member. My favourite job in productions if I'm not on stage is that of stage manager. I like to look after the cast."

Dee is now rehearsing for Direct Hit in the role of Ginny Hastings, a director who's enjoyed success overseas and has returned to New Zealand to work with Lily (played by Gillian Avery).

"These women have a history ... boyfriend trouble in the past, but towards the end of the play they begin to understand each other. The characters are very well drawn and, yes, I really like the play," she said.

It will be interesting to see how this play is received when it plays to the public from Thursday, August 19, to Friday, August 27.

I'll see you there theatregoers.