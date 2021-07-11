Rep Talk: Introducing Shona M Wilson

Shona Wilson's play Direct Hit is in rehearsal at repertory Theatre. Photo / Supplied

Introducing Shona M Wilson, playwright and author.

Shona is the writer of Direct Hit, the play which is currently in rehearsal at Repertory Theatre. It's being directed by Kerry Girdwood who has worked with Shona to 'reshape' her play for the stage. It tells the story of two women who've worked together in the past and have unresolved issues.

"Essentially it's a play about passion," Shona said, "but I've added some subplots for entertainment."

When I asked what her motivation was for writing Direct Hit, she said she'd written a play called Paperless which was produced by the New Plymouth Little Theatre and directed by Shona herself. "It was then that I became aware of the need to manage theatre relationships," she said.

Playwriting is a relatively new venture for Shona who's been writing since she was 12. She's published two children's books and self-published two novels.

Hopefully we'll have the pleasure of meeting the lady herself when she attends the premiere of her play on Thursday, August 12 followed by performances on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm and with a matinee on Sunday, August 15 at 2pm.

In the following week there will be performances from Thursday, August 19 through to Saturday, August 21, again at 7.30pm.

I'm quite intrigued to learn what this play is all about. Do come along and see what local talent has worked so hard to produce for our entertainment ... should be good.