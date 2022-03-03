Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Remote jobs on the rise in Whanganui as more options become available

4 minutes to read
A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report predicts that the total number of employed people working from home post-Covid will stabilise at 20 to 30 per cent. Photo / 123rf

By
Finn Williams

Multimedia journalist

Working from his home in Mangamahu near Whanganui, Dr Robin Mann collaborates with local businesses along with companies in countries such as Singapore and the UAE.

As the director of the Centre for Organisational Excellence

