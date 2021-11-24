Rangitīkei District Council releases final proposal on council makeup

Eleven people responded to Rangitīkei District Council's preferred representation proposal - the majority in support. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei District Council has put forward its final proposal for the makeup of the council for the next six years, after consulting with the community on the plan.

Sparked by the council voting earlier this year in favour of establishing designated Māori constituencies, a representation review was required to be undertaken to confirm how one or multiple Māori wards would be implemented.

In August, the council voted in favour of putting forward a representation plan not too dissimilar from the present council makeup.

That plan would see the present total of 11 councillors plus the mayor remain.

The Central ward, which includes the townships of Marton and Hunterville, would retain five councillors.

The Northern ward (including Taihape and Mangaweka) and Southern ward (Bulls, Rātana and Turakina) would have two seats each, down from three.

Two new Māori wards would be established, covering the northern and southern ends of the district.

That draft plan was put out for consultation on August 30, with 11 Rangitīkei residents submitting on the proposal.

A majority of those submissions agreed with the plan, while two submitters requested slight changes to the proposed boundaries.

From those submissions, the council put together its final proposal, which included a slight amendment to retain two mesh blocks near Turakina within the Southern ward, as well as final names for the two Māori wards, recommended by the council's Te Roopuu Ahi Kaa Komiti.

They will be Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) ward, and Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) ward.

Residents who submitted on the council's initial proposal now have the right to lodge an appeal against the final proposal, which must be done before noon on Monday, December 6.