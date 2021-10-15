Super Saturday: The day of the vaccine comes to Whanganui

Mayor Hamish McDouall said getting vaccinated is about keeping the community safe. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Local leaders are in full support for Super Saturday vaccination drive and will be out in force all across the community.

The nationwide event was announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week as a way to encourage further vaccination uptake across the country.

It will see a number of vaccine-related events across New Zealand, including a nationwide Vaxathon to be broadcast on Three from midday on Saturday.

The event is also being used as a means to encourage those who have already had their first dose to bring their second dose forward, to ensure quicker immunity.

Mayor Hamish McDouall said Super Saturday was a great idea, adding everyone loves the idea of a tele-thon.

"I really encourage everyone. If you haven't had your jab, go and get your first one. It's not really a decision about you should get it or not, it is about if you can contribute to keeping everyone else safe."

Chief executive Kym Fell says he would love to see the Whanganui district lead the country in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 during Super Saturday.

"If we want to see life in our district and our country return to normal this summer, getting vaccinated is the best way to make that happen.

"The more of us who are fully vaccinated the more protection we will all have. It is vitally important for our health system and each other that we get this job done."

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay says getting vaccinated is the most important thing each of us can do to allow social freedom to return.

"By getting vaccinated we're enabling friends and families to reunite, we're protecting older people, vulnerable people and immunocompromised people. If you're not vaccinated yet, then this Saturday is an opportunity to be a part of the solution."

Councillor Charlie Anderson says he was hesitant about being vaccinated, but intended to get his first vaccination this weekend.

"I think we are running out of options, and I hope this vaccine is the silver bullet people smarter than me say it is.

"If you are genuinely frightened or unsure about being vaccinated there is help if needed."

Councillor Kate Joblin said: "So many people in our community will be adversely affected if we don't get a high rate of vaccination.

"It will be our most vulnerable who suffer the consequences if we as a population don't get vaccinated. I got my appointment the day that the opportunity opened [for] those over 50 to get a jab – so I feel pretty strongly about it."

Co-leader of the Māori Party Debbie Ngawera-Packer said people in her area were one of the lowest vaccinated groups a few weeks ago.

A community and iwi-collaborated approach has been put in place since, focused on whānau and listening to people's concerns about the vaccine.

Maori Party co-leader Debbie Ngawera-Packer said taking the vaccination process out of a clinic setting has helped her community get vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We've taken it out of the clinic deliberately because of the existence of fear. We are calling it Yak and Vax. You can queue to vax, and then there is a queue to watch and talk if you need to.

"We are very visual people. When you see what it looks like, see what happens and when it is out of a clinic environment, you may feel a little more empowered to make your decision."

She will be at an iwi-led pop-up vaccination centre in Hāwera for the day.

"We are just there to tautoko (support) in a non-judgmental, manaaki (cherish) way."

Cook Islands Community chairman Nga Apai said he has been encouraged by the uptake of the community, but would like to see a bigger push as we approach Christmas.

MP Steph Lewis will be joined by volunteers at the Pasifika Hall in Gonville in the morning and then Te Rito on Victoria Ave talking to locals and handing out free sausages for those who get vaccinated.

The first BBQ is from 10am to 10.45am at Pasifika Hall and the second is from 11am to 11.45am at Te Rito.

All Horizons bus rides will be free as the regional council looks to support the Super Saturday vaccine event.

Rangitikei District Mayor Andy Watson said they are doing everything they can to promote vaccination in the district.

"We are part of the State Highway 1 network, so the number of people that travel through the country will travel through our region.

"We recognise that it is a risk and encourage everyone to get vaccinated."