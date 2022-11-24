Voyager 2022 media awards
Prioritising patients the way forward for General Practitioners due to understaffing

Emma Bernard
Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty. Photo / Supplied

A community mindset change is needed to rethink the way people interact with family doctors to tackle the national shortage of them.

That’s the view of Whanganui Regional Health Network chief executive Jude MacDonald.

