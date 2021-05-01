Powerball second division Lotto ticket sold in Whanganui

The winning ticket was sold at Four Square Riverview. Photo / File

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

One Lotto player is more than $25,000 richer after Saturday night's draw revealed a winning second division ticket had been sold in Whanganui.

The player, who bought their ticket from Four Square Riverview, also won Powerball second division, taking their prize from $21,584 to $26,135.

There were 13 Second Division winners in total, with four also scooping the Powerball.

The other winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Waitara Post & Lotto, and on MyLotto to players from Wellington and Ashburton.

The Whanganui win comes just days after a Taihape Lotto player was one of four big winners in the Wednesday night draw, collecting a $250,000 share of the first division prize.

That ticket was purchased at Taihape New World.