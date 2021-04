Two second division winning Lotto tickets were sold in Whanganui. Photo / File

Whanganui stores sold two second division winning Lotto tickets this weekend.

The tickets - sold at New World Whanganui and Aramoho Mags & Lotto - were two of 16 winners in the division, each coming with a $19,668 prize.

It comes in the same month a Whanganui player was one of three winners to share Lotto's first division prize.

The Whanganui player took home $333,333 with their winning ticket purchased online for the April 3 draw.