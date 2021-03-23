Power outage affects some Whanganui properties

The powercut originally affected 578 properties on Wednesday morning. Photo / File

Power is currently out to around 143 properties in the Whanganui suburb of Putiki after a powerline went down on Wikitoria Road.

Power was cut around 7.30am on Wednesday, affecting 578 properties in the area.

It has since been restored to the majority of those properties, with 143 properties still affected by the cut. Powerco confirmed that power is expected to be restored by 1pm, with contractors currently assessing the lines.

It is understood a number of traffic lights across Whanganui were also without power on Wednesday morning. It is not known if this outage was related.