Police say missing teen may be in Whanganui or Levin

Missing 16-year-old Parengaope (Ope) O'Donnell. Photo / Supplied

Wellington police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing teenager who hasn't been seen for a fortnight.

Sixteen-year-old Parengaope (Ope) O'Donnell was last seen in the Hutt Valley area on March 10.

Police said she may have travelled to the areas of Levin, Ōtaki, Whanganui or Rotorua.

They asked anyone with information that could locate her to please get in touch via 111 and quote file number 210304/6427.

Meanwhile, a missing 17-year-old sought by Wellington police is safe and has made contact with her family.

Loved ones of Wellington teenager Jasmine, who had been missing for a week, had "serious concerns" for her safety.

In a Facebook post, police said they had received a lot of positive responses from the community which assisted in locating her.

She had not been seen since Monday last week.