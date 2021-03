A two truck was required to get a car out of the Whanganui River on Saturday. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A tow truck was required to pull a vehicle out of the Whanganui River.

Police and Fire and Emergency were alerted to the vehicle in the river near Kowhai Park at 6.35pm on Saturday.

The bonnet of the vehicle was submerged in the river and a tow truck was required to pull the vehicle out.

Police confirmed no one was injured.