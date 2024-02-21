Raised platforms have been installed along a 250m stretch of Guyton St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Raised platforms have been installed along a 250m stretch of Guyton St. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Streets for People beautification project in central Whanganui is taking shape, with traffic significantly slowed along two blocks of Guyton St.

Whanganui District Council installed two sets of speed bumps and two raised pedestrian platforms between Wicksteed St and St Hill St, with a further four pedestrian platforms at the temporary roundabout on the Guyton St/ Wicksteed St intersection.

The stretch of road is about 250 metres long and has traffic lights at the Guyton St/Victoria Ave and Guyton St/St Hill St intersections.

Council operations manager Rosemary Fletcher said traffic calming was “absolutely a priority for this project”.

“We are not putting them in for fun or to create obstacles.

“The slowing of the traffic allows safer parking and access to the amenities that are yet to be built.

“There is the parklet where we hope people will congregate - potentially with children - and there are all the built-out areas as well, which are going to be hugely unpleasant if the traffic is moving fast.”

An empty lot, owned by real estate agent and property owner Richard White, next to Mischief Cafe will be transformed into Corwen Park.

Fletcher said members of the community had already volunteered to look after it.

Other features on Guyton St will include landscaping, greenery, art and seating.

Fletcher said alternative routes to Guyton St could potentially be encouraged for motorists, leaving the area freer for pedestrians and bikes.

She said the roundabout and platforms had helped to rectify the “notoriously bad” Wicksteed St/Guyton St intersection and having two lanes instead of three at the Guyton St/Victoria Ave intersection had improved clarity.

“This is a trial and, because it’s a trial, we will have real-time analysis of what the traffic is doing and we have the ability to adjust it.

“It wasn’t a secret decision in the background. It’s been well consulted. Guyton St shop owners are delighted with the change.”

Empty shop windows along Guyton St will have vinyl work from iwi artists installed on them.

Fletcher said the council’s role was to make an environment that encouraged investment as well as use.

“We are always concerned when we see large areas of vacancies in any area of the CBD.

“An environment where there is more non-vehicle access and interest could potentially encourage growth.”

The second part of the project is at the public transport hub on lower St Hill St.

Vinyl art will also be added to bus shelters at the site.

Fletcher said that was to encourage community pride in a place that was a frequent target for vandalism.

“If you imagine looking out of an Intercity bus, where all the windows from the outside appear to be covered but from the inside your view is not obstructed, that‘s the type of vinyl we are putting up.”

The project has a budget of $1.27 million - with $550,994 spent so far - and will be finished in June. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is providing 90 per cent of the cost.

