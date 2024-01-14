Guyton Street before the beautification process. Photo / Bevan Conley

Central Whanganui is to get a new inner city park on Guyton Street - Corwen Park.

It is part of the Whanganui District Council’s Streets for People programme, which will eventually cover two central blocks of the street off Victoria Avenue.

The empty lot next to Mischief Cafe is owned by real estate agent and property owner Richard White.

He said the idea to offer it for use as a park came to him while participating in Streets for People community co-design sessions.

“As a stakeholder, I really enjoyed the process of brainstorming different ideas to improve our town centre with fellow community members.

“One of the things I heard crop up a lot was that people would love more green space in our CBD – and it occurred to me that my land at 94 Guyton St could present a great opportunity for that.”

White then had discussions with the council to figure out the details and negotiate a five-year lease - for a nominal fee.

“I think this new park area will really enhance the street,” White said.

“From my perspective, as a commercial building owner on Guyton Street, the success of my tenants is the success of my investment. So, if we can make Guyton St function really well and my tenants are happy, it’s a win-win.”

Last month, raised pedestrian platforms were installed on each block of central Guyton St, with a temporary roundabout on the Guyton St/Wicksteed St intersection.

The work is designed to be semi-permanent and removable.

Eventually, the blocks will feature greenery, seating, art, and increased and improved lighting.

While the final layout and design of the new park is yet to be confirmed, White has already named it.

“It will be known as Corwen Park – which is a nod to the village in Wales where my ancestors hail from. I guess it’s a nice way to acknowledge my family history,” he said.

Council community property and places general manager Sarah O’Hagan said she was impressed by White’s “civic spirit” in making the offer.

“This is such a good result for Guyton St – and a great example of a private/public partnership where everyone wins.

“I’m really excited by the concept designs we’ve seen for the park so far – and I know the team is looking forward to sharing them with the wider community very soon.”

The Guyton St revitalisation project is 90 per cent funded by the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi through its Streets for People programme.

It encourages councils to work with their local communities to trial streetscape improvements, enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists, and make streets more inviting, people-friendly spaces to visit.

The Whanganui project will also tackle the bus hub on St Hill St, with items such as water fountains, new bus stops, pavement art and USB charging ports to be installed.

All up, the projects will cost $1.27 million.