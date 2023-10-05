Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is providing 90 per cent of the $1.27 million budget. Photo / Bevan Conley

Beautification projects at two locations in central Whanganui are moving slowly, but some work will be unveiled by the end of the year.

The ‘Streets For People’ programme includes two blocks of Guyton St and the public transport hub in lower St Hill St.

Speaking at a Whanganui District Council operations and performance committee meeting, council capital works manager Rosemary Fletcher said designs were in concept form and needed to be fine-tuned with more detail.

Property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said a new project manager, Diana Veitch from consulting company Stellar, had been appointed and would work remotely.

“She has discovered that things have languished a little bit.”

Despite that, Veitch had every confidence some of the work would be delivered this calendar year - “well within budget”, O’Hagan said.

Original project manager Denise Brettell died in June.

The budget is $1.27 million - 90 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency - and public workshops on designs have wrapped up.

Funding was secured last September.

Speaking to the Whanganui Chronicle, Fletcher said while the finer details of the plan were subject to change, the areas would feature increased amenities for pedestrians such as seating and greenery.

“And for cyclists - traffic calming and increased and improved lighting, along with art from local artists.”

Fletcher said the project was a combination of short and longer-term trial implementation.

That would establish the best locations for permanent infrastructure, along with improving the pedestrian and cycling experience on Guyton St.

On St Hill St, the project would connect pedestrian and bus routes by activating the hub area, “changing perspectives on public transport”.

Physical changes would start appearing from November through to completion in February 2024, Fletcher said.

O’Hagan said original landscaping plans included concrete planter boxes at St Hill St, but because of traffic flow, there were concerns they could fail safety standards.

Alternative materials were being looked at.

On St Hill St, the project team is looking to incorporate items such as water fountains, new bus stops, pavement art and USB charging ports.

The Guyton St section takes in the two blocks on either side of Victoria Ave, with the concept design broken into five areas.

O’Hagan said a detailed project plan would be shared at the next operations and performance committee meeting.

Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig asked whether Veitch working remotely meant there was a risk she wouldn’t know local contractors and contacts.

Council staff were working closely with Veitch in that area, Fletcher said.

A member of the public had mentioned that extra seating near a pub on Guyton St “could encourage inappropriate loitering”, Craig said.

Fletcher said there would be a ‘common sense’ check around the locations of furniture and planters.

“Diana has had a walk-through with the team locally and she’s taken on board all aspects of the landscape.”

Veitch had delivered three Waka Kotahi Innovating Streets projects previously, O’Hagan said.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.