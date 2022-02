An injured mountain biker was flown by rescue helicopter to Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Supplied

An injured mountain biker resulted in a callout for the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter to Ohakune on Wednesday.

The mountain biker had sustained an injury on the Old Coach Road track.

The patient was hoisted out from their location and transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.