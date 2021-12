According to Powerco, 1255 customers in Marton lost power shortly after 1pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Over 1000 homes in Marton are without power this afternoon and it is not yet clear what caused the outage.

According to Powerco, 1255 customers in Marton lost power shortly after 1pm.

A site investigation is underway, with power expected to be restored around 5pm on Tuesday.

More to come.