Cullinane College will host over 280 visitors for the annual O'Shea Shield, a Catholic secondary school drama and speech competition. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui will host hundreds of students for the annual Catholic secondary school speech and drama competition, the O’Shea Shield.

Cullinane College is hosting the competition among 17 Catholic schools across the Wellington and Palmerston North dioceses, bringing 280 students plus their supporters to town.

“This is actually far and away the largest catholic competition of this kind,” O’Shea Shield co-ordinator Kathy Ryan said.

There are eight events in the competition.

“It’s loosely based around this idea of the Jubilee Year Pilgrims of Hope theme that the pope has put in place,” Ryan said.