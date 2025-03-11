Advertisement
O’Shea Shield competition to bring hundreds of students to Whanganui

Cullinane College will host over 280 visitors for the annual O'Shea Shield, a Catholic secondary school drama and speech competition. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui will host hundreds of students for the annual Catholic secondary school speech and drama competition, the O’Shea Shield.

Cullinane College is hosting the competition among 17 Catholic schools across the Wellington and Palmerston North dioceses, bringing 280 students plus their supporters to town.

“This is actually far and away the largest catholic competition of this kind,” O’Shea Shield co-ordinator Kathy Ryan said.

There are eight events in the competition.

“It’s loosely based around this idea of the Jubilee Year Pilgrims of Hope theme that the pope has put in place,” Ryan said.

Non-religious events include debating, junior prepared speech and oratory; religious events include Māori scripture reading, English scripture reading, religious drama and religious questions.

The competition has been held yearly since its inception in 1946, other than 1947 due to a polio outbreak, and 2020-21 due to Covid-19.

“Catholic schools have always been known for their interest and work in public speaking; it kind of goes with the territory, I think,” Ryan said.

“It kept going because people saw value in it.”

The drama performances take place at the Whanganui Royal Opera House on Friday, May 16.

The 2025 O’Shea Shield is on from May 15-17. All events are open to the public.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.

