Opinion: Mother Nature is doing her best

With the nights closing in and the early mornings now darker our exercise excuses start to slip off the top shelf where they have been neatly stacked during the warm summery days and nights. Just poke them back in and shut the door. We all find it hard to keep exercise going when the weather turns cold and dark, so how do you stick to your routine?

A change of seasons can be a time to change our exercise routines too. During the spring summer months we may be outdoors more often, playing sports, walking, running and getting lots of fresh air and sunshine. Enter autumn and winter and we can be turned off by the rain and wind. This is the time to revamp and set your winter goals. During these months mix it up by bringing your exercise indoors to the gym or indoor sports activities and when the weather's permitting go outdoors for the fresh air.

Exercising in the grip of winter is hard for everyone, even the most staunch of fitness pros find themselves tossing a coin. If you have worked hard to reach your fitness goals then the thought of losing it all will be enough to keep you pulling on your Pumas. The key word here is goals. It's important to set some. Look at what sports events are happening around our region and enter one or many. Then train for them. Plan a bush walk and train for it. The weather is just an excuse for some, but if you love the feeling of being fit and healthy then you will most likely have already planned ahead.

So, instead of trying to find excuses not to exercise, lets find some great reasons to.

Here are six ways to improve your life – starting today – no excuses.

1. Exercise improves your mood. If you need to blow off some steam then a workout at the gym can help calm you down.

2. Exercise combats chronic illness. Are you concerned about high blood pressure, heart disease, osteoporosis, cholesterol, or diabetes? Working out can reduce your risks - get to the gym today.

3. Exercise helps manage your weight. No brainer. Exercise burns calories and especially moderate to intense exercise – at any age.

4. Exercise promotes better sleep. After a workout you are more likely to have a deeper and more restful sleep.

5. Exercise can be - gasp - fun! Find a gym you love to workout in where your programme is changed regularly and they have a variety of activities.

6. Hire the services of a personal trainer who will help you get in shape and won't listen to your excuses – whether it's 6am or 6pm.

At any time of the year, spring, summer, autumn or winter, early morning or night time we can find plenty of excuses not to keep fit and healthy. Set some goals and train for them. The seasons are natures way of giving us variety in life and to this end we need to work with her.

